Chef Gavin Kaysen to Launch the Merchant Room at Naples Beach Club in 2025

Rebecca Allen
Chef Gavin Kaysen prepares dinner during the Bank of America Dinner Series at Bank of America Building
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen plans his first Florida venture at Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort. The Merchant Room will start serving guests in fall 2025.

"Bringing our team and philosophy to Naples is something I've dreamed of for a long time," said Kaysen to Haute Living. "There's such a strong connection between Minnesota and Southwest Florida, and it feels meaningful to create something that welcomes both communities with the same level of hospitality, warmth, and excellence that defines all our restaurants."

Guests can dine inside or on the terrace throughout the day. Fresh local ingredients will shape the American menu. The bar will mix both classic cocktails and creative alcohol-free drinks.

Inside, a custom mural catches the eye while warm colors fill the space. Outside, diners can take in pool and ocean views while they eat.

Back in Minneapolis, Kaysen is the founder of Soigne Hospitality Group. His first spot, Spoon and Stable, caught the attention of James Beard judges. He also runs Demi, where just 20 guests can eat at once, along with Mara at the Minneapolis Four Seasons.

When finished, Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, will have 220 rooms for guests and 153 private residences. The site will also have a golf course, spa services, tennis courts, and shops in Market Square.

DiningNaples
Rebecca AllenWriter
