Fort Myers Police Hand Out 41 Tickets During Edison Bridge Speed Crackdown

Fort Myers police officers issued 41 tickets on Edison Bridge. The traffic unit stopped 78 vehicles during this targeted safety push.

"We've accumulated about 15 hours on the bridge as a traffic unit, we've conducted 78 traffic stops, which yielded 41 citations. So about half of those stops that we made were citations," said Ryan Hernandez-Beiner from the Fort Myers Police Department traffic unit to WINK News.

Officers caught cars racing at speeds reaching 80 miles per hour. "This morning, I'm going 39 to 40 miles an hour, and this car passed me going at least 75 to 80, and this is, like, God forbid, the damage even if you hit the concrete wall," said Zatar Shukri, a local driver.

Speed violators face steep penalties. Going 30 mph above limits brings a $350 fine plus court time. Push it to 50 mph over, and you'll pay $1,000.