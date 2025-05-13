ContestsEvents
Florida Resort Teams up With Autism Group To Make Beach Stays More Welcoming

Margaritaville Beach Resort launched a groundbreaking initiative with My Autism Connection, aiming to transform beach visits for neurodiverse guests. Staff members completed specialized training to assist guests with unique needs.

Margaritaville Beach Resort launched a groundbreaking initiative with My Autism Connection, aiming to transform beach visits for neurodiverse guests. Staff members completed specialized training to assist guests with unique needs.

At the beach property, participants tried out activities and tested different spaces. These real-world sessions gave workers direct insight into potential guest challenges.

My Autism Connection is a nonprofit organization based in Fort Myers that provides support for autistic adults between the ages of 18 and 50.

