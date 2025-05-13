ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Naples Restaurant To Be Shown on Food Network Show After Owner’s Passing

Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will put The 239 Naples in the spotlight on May 23 at 9 p.m. The feature comes two months after an electric bicycle crash claimed the…

Rebecca Allen
Guy Fieri speaks onstage at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Sammy Hagar
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will put The 239 Naples in the spotlight on May 23 at 9 p.m. The feature comes two months after an electric bicycle crash claimed the life of Steve Sinchek, who started the restaurant.

"Obviously, it was a very sad week for us. The best thing we can do is be strong and carry on his legacy here and do the best we can. The show is a huge tribute to him," said Ray Corallino, the general manager and beverage director for The 239 Naples, to Gulfshore Business.

This North Naples spot marks the sixth local establishment to catch the TV show's attention this year. Last fall, film teams spent two days on site, with star Guy Fieri dropping in.

What sets this kitchen apart is its special approach to food. "Everything on our menu is available gluten-free. We don't use seed oils. Everything is locally sourced. Fresh seafood is bought six days a week; fresh produce seven days a week," Corallino said.

Viewers will get to see the kitchen's star creation — gluten-free "Ben-YAYS." These French-inspired sweets come dusted with house-made strawberry sugar and paired with special dipping sauces.

The timing of the broadcast might boost business during the slower summer season. Staff had worked hard to catch the network's attention with their unique cooking methods.

At age 65, Sinchek ran multiple eating spots, including Local Union 271 in Palo Alto, California. His staff continues to run both locations.

Located in Mercato, The 239 Naples welcomes guests daily and stays open until midnight on weekends. They'll host a watch party when the show airs on May 23.

Diningfood networkGuy FieriNaples
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
The Salty Crab Plans 13,000-Square-Foot Rebuild Without Parking
Local NewsThe Salty Crab Plans 13,000-Square-Foot Rebuild Without ParkingRebecca Allen
Naples Restaurant Owners Expand With Two New Spots
Local NewsNaples Restaurant Owners Expand With Two New SpotsRebecca Allen
Fresh strawberries on wooden background.
Local News5 Sweet And Savory Recipes For National Strawberry MonthGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect