Naples Restaurant To Be Shown on Food Network Show After Owner’s Passing

Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will put The 239 Naples in the spotlight on May 23 at 9 p.m. The feature comes two months after an electric bicycle crash claimed the life of Steve Sinchek, who started the restaurant.

"Obviously, it was a very sad week for us. The best thing we can do is be strong and carry on his legacy here and do the best we can. The show is a huge tribute to him," said Ray Corallino, the general manager and beverage director for The 239 Naples, to Gulfshore Business.

This North Naples spot marks the sixth local establishment to catch the TV show's attention this year. Last fall, film teams spent two days on site, with star Guy Fieri dropping in.

What sets this kitchen apart is its special approach to food. "Everything on our menu is available gluten-free. We don't use seed oils. Everything is locally sourced. Fresh seafood is bought six days a week; fresh produce seven days a week," Corallino said.

Viewers will get to see the kitchen's star creation — gluten-free "Ben-YAYS." These French-inspired sweets come dusted with house-made strawberry sugar and paired with special dipping sauces.

The timing of the broadcast might boost business during the slower summer season. Staff had worked hard to catch the network's attention with their unique cooking methods.

At age 65, Sinchek ran multiple eating spots, including Local Union 271 in Palo Alto, California. His staff continues to run both locations.