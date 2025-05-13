May is a month known for many things. Celebrations include Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Memorial Day and one of my favorite berries. Here are 5 sweet and savory recipes for National Strawberry Month and for TikTok Tuesday.

When I think of strawberry season I think of February. Florida is known for its winter berries. However, the more you travel up the east coast, the later the berries ripen and the later the season becomes.

Strawberries are also quintessential for summer celebrations. As a new crop of sweet berries hits the grocery stores, and May is the designated month to give them praise, let's look at some different delicious ways to use strawberries.

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Most have the instructions as captions. Audio sometimes helps with explanations. Enjoy trying these or using them as inspirations for your own version. Share with your strawberry loving, food loving friends too.

Recipes For National Strawberry Month

Pickled Strawberries

Let's begin with savory recipe. You pickle vegetables so why not strawberries? This looks like a great addition to cheese boards. Or, as this home chef does, put them on crostinis, over ricotta or cream cheese for an appetizer or snack.

Strawberry Mojito

Of course I have to include a cocktail in this post. There are so many traditional cocktails you could make seasonal with the addition of strawberries. Margaritas, martinis, daiquiris, etc. A Mojito sounds great, with that nice fresh mint.

Strawberry Lemon Posset

This one is so creative, and it looks like it's refreshing too. I like the idea of making a big batch and keeping them in the freezer. Pull one out when you want a light, sweet treat.

More For National Strawberry Month

Strawberry Ice Box Cake

Not a great cook but need/want to make something simple and delicious? Not to mention fast. This is the recipe for you. Just assemble and refrigerate overnight. It can't get much easier than this one.

Strawberry Agua Fresca