ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Film Festival Shows 94 Movies Across Six Southwest Florida Venues

Starting May 14, screens across Southwest Florida will light up as the Fort Myers Film Festival marks its 15th year. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts the red-carpet launch of…

Rebecca Allen
© The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

Starting May 14, screens across Southwest Florida will light up as the Fort Myers Film Festival marks its 15th year. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts the red-carpet launch of this five-day movie showcase.

The festival opens with Curveballs, spotlighting the Louisville Sluggers — the only amputee baseball team in America. Their story shows grit in the face of tough odds.

Screenings are located at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, Alliance for the Arts, BIG ARTS Sanibel, IMAG History and Science Center, and Babcock Ranch. Films come from local, national, and international selections.

Check out the Fort Myers Film Festival's website for more information or to purchase tickets.

Fort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Lee County Plans $40M Rebuild of Historic Bonita Springs School
Local NewsLee County Plans $40M Rebuild of Historic Bonita Springs SchoolRebecca Allen
Coast Guard Plans Week-Long Boating Safety Events Across Southwest Florida
Local NewsCoast Guard Plans Week-Long Boating Safety Events Across Southwest FloridaRebecca Allen
Lee County Holds Hurricane Safety Workshop With Leading Experts on June 3
Local NewsLee County Holds Hurricane Safety Workshop With Leading Experts on June 3Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect