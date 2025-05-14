Fort Myers Film Festival Shows 94 Movies Across Six Southwest Florida Venues

Starting May 14, screens across Southwest Florida will light up as the Fort Myers Film Festival marks its 15th year. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts the red-carpet launch of this five-day movie showcase.

The festival opens with Curveballs, spotlighting the Louisville Sluggers — the only amputee baseball team in America. Their story shows grit in the face of tough odds.

Screenings are located at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, Alliance for the Arts, BIG ARTS Sanibel, IMAG History and Science Center, and Babcock Ranch. Films come from local, national, and international selections.