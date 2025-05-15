Lee County Tourism Reaches $3.1B in Visitor Spending for 2024

Visitors spent over $3.1 billion in Lee County last year. The 18% surge from 2023 shows the area's strong comeback after Hurricane Ian struck. This spending created $5 billion in local economic gains and kept 42,000 Southwest Florida workers employed.

The visitor taxes cut $1,000 from each family's property tax bill. Workers in tourism got $1.6 billion in wages, spreading the benefits throughout the community.

"If visitation is down but spending is up, I don't think that's a bad thing when it comes to things like infrastructure, traffic, parking and things of that nature," said Joseph St. Germaine, president of Down St. Germaine Research, to WINK News.

The hotel sector shows signs of life with 83% of properties now serving guests. Yet as more rooms become available, occupancy rates have dipped temporarily.

St. Germaine explained the gradual nature of recovery. "The minute you open the hotel doesn't mean things are instantaneously reopening, but it doesn't always [mean] it's not always immediate. It takes a little bit of time for that to react."

Michael Collins of Florida Gulf Coast University sees ways to fill rooms year-round. "We need to extend the season, and how do we do that?" said Collins. "We do that by creating demand in the off season, and we can do that by booking group business, corporate business, and not relying totally on the leisure transient market."

Road congestion tops visitor complaints, with storm damage close behind. County officials responded: "We know recovery takes time, and yes, some areas still show signs of rebuilding. Our beaches are beautiful, our businesses are welcoming, and every visit supports jobs and the recovery effort. We are proud of how far we've come as a community."