Tap 42 Opens Huge 10,000-Square-Foot Restaurant at Fort Myers’ Bell Tower

A striking new Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar has opened its doors at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Taking up 10,000 square feet, this spot marks the chain's biggest Florida venture yet. It stands at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave., adding to their growing list of twelve Florida spots.

Split across two floors, guests can pick between cozy indoor spots or breezy outdoor tables. Up top sits "The Rooftop," a fresh addition that follows their recent Naples spot at Mercato.

The kitchen whips up American classics with flair. Must-try dishes include:

Truffle Street Corn Guacamole

Crispy Asian Calamari

Chopped Chicken Caesar Wrap

Burrata Chicken Parm

Deal hunters can cash in twice daily. Downstairs runs specials 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays, while "The Rooftop" offers its own deals 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Weekly specials pack the calendar. Mondays bring $12 burgers with fries when you buy a drink. Tuesdays mean $5 draft beers all day at the bar. Wine fans, mark your calendars - Wednesdays slash bottle prices in half with any main dish.

Music fills "The Rooftop" as local talent takes the stage Wednesdays, and DJs mix it up Saturdays. The upstairs spot welcomes night owls from 5:30 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday.

Weekend warriors can hit up brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with bottomless drink choices. Thursday nights shine with half-off drinks for ladies from 7 until close.