This Day in Rock History: May 17

May 17 is an important day in the annals of rock history. With several hit songs and albums making their way up the Billboard chart and bands putting on unforgettable performances and releasing beloved albums, May 17 has contributed its share of moments to the world of rock and roll.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

In the early to mid-2000s, these top hits and band milestones took the rock community by storm:

2008: Madonna scored her seventh No. 1 album with Hard Candy. This put Madonna in second place for female acts in the U.S. with the most No. 1 albums.

2013: Daft Punk released their fourth and last studio album, Random Access Memories, which went to No. 1 in the U.S. and other countries. The album was the group's first album to debut at No. 1 in France.

Cultural Milestones

While these cultural milestones are separated by decades, they all had a major impact on the genre:

1967: A documentary film called Don't Look Back, which followed Bob Dylan's 1965 concert tour in England, was shown in public for the first time at the Presidio Theater in San Francisco, California.

2006: After just four years of marriage, Paul McCartney and Heather Mills announced they were separating. The couple share a daughter, who was born in 2003.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These rock recordings and performances were all the rage on May 17:

1964: Performing his first major concert in the U.K., Bob Dylan took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London. This folk song concert featured an 18-song set.

2005: Mesmerize, the fourth studio album by System of a Down, was released on this day. The album went to No. 1 on the charts in the U.S. and nine other countries.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some interesting changes and challenges the rock industry has gone through on May 17:

1987: Tom Petty, along with his wife and daughter, nearly lost his life when his home in Encino, California, caught on fire. Investigators later revealed that an arsonist had covered the back stairs in lighter fluid, which caused the conflagration.

2024: When Paul McCartney's wealth reached the $1 billion mark, The Sunday Times declared him the first U.K. musician to achieve billionaire status. He's come a long way since his early days with The Beatles.