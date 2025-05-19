Beatles Tribute Band The Fab Faux Set to Play Full Albums at State Theatre

Music fans will get to hear "A Hard Day's Night" and "Abbey Road" live when The Fab Faux performs at State Theatre New Jersey. The show starts at 8 p.m. on May 31, and tickets cost between $73.26 and $118.86.

According to The Fab Faux on their website, Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke said that they're "The greatest Beatles cover band—without the wigs. The Faux invigorate the artistry of even the Beatles' most intricate studio masterpieces with top chops and Beatlemaniac glee..."

Will Lee started it all back in 1998, and the former bassist for CBS Orchestra worked on The Late Show with David Letterman. Lee wanted to play Beatles music without accents and costumes. Now, the group includes Jimmy Vivino, Rich Pagano, Frank Agnello, and Jack Petruzzelli. They deliver authentic Beatles tributes while emphasizing the intricacies of the music.

The Hogshead Horns and The Creme Tangerine Strings will join the main act, and musicians from the Blues Brothers, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Saturday Night Live make up the horn section.

From the mind-bending "Strawberry Fields Forever" to the wild "I Am the Walrus," they nail every note. Extra singers help create the rich sound of songs like "Because" and "Paperback Writer," making the music sound just like the records.

The historic State Theatre New Jersey got a big makeover in December 2021 for its 100th birthday, and PBS picked it for their Treasures of New Jersey show.