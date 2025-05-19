ContestsEvents
Bruce Springsteen Biopic Confirms Release Date

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England; Jeremy Allen White attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City.
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen fans can finally save the date for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming biopic about the making of The Boss's 1982 album Nebraska.

Per Variety, Deliver Me From Nowhere will open in theaters on October 24. The film is an adaptation of the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska by Warren Zanes.

Portraying Springsteen in the film is Jeremy Allen White, the Emmy Award-winning star of the FX hit series The Bear. Reports of White being cast as Springsteen first began in March 2024 and were later confirmed in April. During the June 2024 red carpet event for season three of The Bear, White spoke with Variety about the film. When asked if he wanted to sing in the film, White responded, "We're gonna try. We're gonna try our best."

In October 2024, 20th Century Studios released the first look of White as Springsteen.


The Deliver Me From Nowhere cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.

Also starring in Deliver Me From Nowhere is Emmy Award-winning actor Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau. He shared in a January interview with Deadline that the film was "one of the greatest working experiences I've ever had" and noted that he and White had a lot of access to Springsteen and Landau. He also referred to Deliver Me From Nowhere as "a love story in a sense between these two men."

"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."

Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
