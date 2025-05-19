Bruce Springsteen Biopic Confirms Release Date



The Deliver Me From Nowhere cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.



Also starring in Deliver Me From Nowhere is Emmy Award-winning actor Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau. He shared in a January interview with Deadline that the film was "one of the greatest working experiences I've ever had" and noted that he and White had a lot of access to Springsteen and Landau. He also referred to Deliver Me From Nowhere as "a love story in a sense between these two men."