I love coffee. It is an important part of my day. It's something I look for when I travel and boy did I find some good stuff on my trip to Vietnam last week. Egg Coffee is my new obsession. Yes, EGG coffee. FYI, I'm a bit of coffee snob too and I'm not ashamed about it.

Vietnam is one of the biggest coffee producers in the world. They've developed quite a coffee culture that I was all too happy to explore

As a coffee purist I prefer mine strong and dark, nothing added. It's the best way to taste the subtleties of the beans, the roast, etc. However, when you travel, trying local specialties is a must. Egg coffee is one of those in Vietnam.

First, an egg yolk and condensed milk are whipped together. Next, hot coffee is added. The result is this decadent, rich, dessert-like coffee that made me swoon.

Photo: Gina Birch

There is a great coffeehouse in Hanoi called The Note. We climbed to the 5th floor for a view and a breeze while we sipped. A box of sticky notes on the table encouraged you to leave words of wisdom, wishes, etc. Reading them was great entertainment. Here is a video of that adventure

Egg Coffee And More

Then there is the famous Weasel Coffee in Vietnam. These furry weasel-like mammals (Asian palm civet) eat the cherries on coffee plants and let nature take its course. Farmers recover the beans once they come out the other end, clean them, roast them and sell them.

I know it sounds gross, but when the bean passes through the civet's digestive system, there is a chemical change, like a partial fermentation. It adds these really great notes to the beans once they are roasted.

The beans were originally gathered and used by people who did not have a lot of money for traditional coffee. Now it's become one of the most expensive to buy. It's quite smooth, a little caramel, a little nutty, no jokes please. Yes, I brought some home.

Photo: Gina Birch

In addition to Vietnam, I spent a couple of days in Istanbul where I explored Turkish coffee and tea as well. To say traditional Turkish coffee is strong is an understatement. It is not for the faint of heart, I often had it Americano-style.

Egg Coffee And Tea Too

It's not just coffee; tea is a big deal in both Vietnam and Istanbul. Not generally my fave, however, I found a new appreciation for it on this trip. A ginger, honey and lemon grass, cold tea in Hue, Vietnam made my eyes roll back, nearly. I could drink that all day. It had stalks of fresh lemongrass and made me feel refreshed and revitalized.

Check out this video with a few photos of the many kinds of coffee and tea I found.

Photo: Gina Birch

Turkish tea is fantastic and a big part of the culture. It is served in small clear, tulip shaped glasses and it's everywhere. I read that more tea is consumed in Turkey, per capita, than anywhere else in the world. It is a lovely crimson color, but you'll find so many varieties in the spice markets.