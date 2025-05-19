Listen To Win: Steve Miller Band
Saturday, October 4th at Hertz Arena with special guest ZZ Ward Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! Tickets on sale now Material Terms – On Air
Saturday, October 4th at Hertz Arena with special guest ZZ Ward
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Tickets on sale now
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 5/19/25 - 5/23/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $79
- Who is providing the prize: AEG