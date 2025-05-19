ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Steve Miller Band

Saturday, October 4th at Hertz Arena with special guest ZZ Ward Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! Tickets on sale now

Diana Beasley

Saturday, October 4th at Hertz Arena with special guest ZZ Ward

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

Tickets on sale now

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 5/19/25 - 5/23/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $79
  • Who is providing the prize: AEG
Diana BeasleyEditor
