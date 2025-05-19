Listen To Win: When The Bullfrog Sings Opera
Win tickets to see the show on Friday, May 30th @ 7pm at Cultural Park Theatre Here is a sweet comedy featuring a social-climbing sister who tried to keep her…
Win tickets to see the show on Friday, May 30th @ 7pm at Cultural Park Theatre
Here is a sweet comedy featuring a social-climbing sister who tried to keep her visiting country sister from embarrassing her among her new society friends. Meet Millicent and Coreen-two girls who grew up in Bullfrog Waller. Millicent is now a big-city snob. Her sister, Coreen on the other hand, chose to stay in the country…..until now!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 5/19/25 - 5/23/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $52
- Who is providing the prize: Cultural Park Theatre