Quality Life Academy to Launch Private School for 70 Kids in Fort Myers

A new learning center plans to open its doors this fall in Fort Myers. The school will teach up to 70 students who need different learning methods than traditional schools.

"We aim to be able to fill in the gap. There are young people who are already not being successful in school," said Julian Ramirez, executive director of Quality Life Center, to Fox 4 News. "We can meet the young person where they are, and we can create through small settings, the environment where they could be successful."

Building on their success with summer camps and after-school activities, the Quality Life Academy will blend computer learning with hands-on teaching. Students will use modern tools, including AI systems that match those used in public schools.

Students split their time between core studies and creative work like music, art, and building leadership skills. Small class sizes let teachers give each child extra help when needed.

Teens who don't see college in their future will find special programs just for them. The school works out payment plans with families who can't pay all at once.

For Ramirez, this work hits close to home. When his autistic son struggled in third grade, he switched to teaching him at home. That choice showed him how much kids need different ways to learn.