ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sanibel Captiva Bank Starts Drive for Kids’ Basic Needs

Multiple Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches are taking donations of essential items for kids facing hard times until May 30. These branches will collect supplies to stock A.N.A.’s Friends comfort closet, which…

Rebecca Allen
Unrecognizible pregnant caucasian woman in striped t-shirt packing big blue diaper bag to maternity hospital. Diapers, nappy, hat, bottle and other necessary things for newborn baby.
Getty Royalty Free

Multiple Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches are taking donations of essential items for kids facing hard times until May 30. These branches will collect supplies to stock A.N.A.'s Friends comfort closet, which serves children in Southwest Florida who need extra care.

Kids need new toothbrushes, soap, and baby items like diapers and wipes. Two branches in Sanibel and five in Fort Myers are accepting these much-needed supplies.

The group once known as Guardian ad Litem Foundation changed its name to A.N.A.'s Friends. They provide for kids going through rough patches, giving them basic items that many take for granted.

After flood damage hit the McGregor Boulevard site, that branch now runs from a mobile unit. They'll move to their new building next year. 

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks Sanibel Captiva Community Bank among the top 2% of smaller U.S. banks with assets under $1 billion. Started in 2003, it now has 120 staff members, with most owning a piece of the business. Their giving shows real impact — $4.5 million has gone to local groups. Bank workers pitch in too, spending 1,000 hours each year helping others.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off items at branches on College Parkway, Winkler Road, Gateway Boulevard, Hendry Street, or in downtown Fort Myers. If you're near Sanibel, there are two locations on Periwinkle Way accepting donations.

donationsFort MyersSanibel
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Southern fried fish with toast, buttermilk breaded cod or catfish
Local NewsSouth Beach Grille Set To Make January 2026 Comeback to Fort Myers BeachRebecca Allen
Florida Tops Nation in Child Drownings as Swim Schools Push Year-Round Safety
Local NewsFlorida Tops Nation in Child Drownings as Swim Schools Push Year-Round SafetyRebecca Allen
A horizontal image of an empty primary school classroom. The setting is typically British.
Local NewsQuality Life Academy to Launch Private School for 70 Kids in Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect