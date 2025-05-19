Sanibel Captiva Bank Starts Drive for Kids’ Basic Needs

Multiple Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches are taking donations of essential items for kids facing hard times until May 30. These branches will collect supplies to stock A.N.A.'s Friends comfort closet, which serves children in Southwest Florida who need extra care.

Kids need new toothbrushes, soap, and baby items like diapers and wipes. Two branches in Sanibel and five in Fort Myers are accepting these much-needed supplies.

The group once known as Guardian ad Litem Foundation changed its name to A.N.A.'s Friends. They provide for kids going through rough patches, giving them basic items that many take for granted.

After flood damage hit the McGregor Boulevard site, that branch now runs from a mobile unit. They'll move to their new building next year.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks Sanibel Captiva Community Bank among the top 2% of smaller U.S. banks with assets under $1 billion. Started in 2003, it now has 120 staff members, with most owning a piece of the business. Their giving shows real impact — $4.5 million has gone to local groups. Bank workers pitch in too, spending 1,000 hours each year helping others.