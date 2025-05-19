South Beach Grille Set To Make January 2026 Comeback to Fort Myers Beach

Work has started on permits for South Beach Grille's new 4,782-square-foot location in Santini Plaza. This marks the first full-service dining spot coming back to Fort Myers Beach's south end since Ian struck.

The doors should open by Jan. 1, 2026, Santini Plaza owner Yariv Shaked, Santini Plaza owner, told Beach Talk Radio News.

When Ian slammed the coast on September 28, 2022, it wiped out the plaza's dining scene. Oliver's Place, Skye's, Sand Bar, and Subway all shut their doors after the storm's fierce winds and water tore through.

Plans for the new restaurant include both dining tables and a bar area. While some shops have come back to life in the plaza, this will be the first place where guests can sit and be served.