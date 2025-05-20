We are getting ready for a long holiday weekend where cooking out is a national pastime. To help you come up with some new ideas to feed family and friends, here are 5 creative Memorial Day burger recipes.

Burgers on the grill are a quintessential part of Memorial Day celebrations. But not everyone has access to a grill. These recipes have something for everyone. There are even some how-to instructions for trending items on social media such as stuffed burgers.

You'll find that recipe here, for TikTok Tuesday, along with other spins and classics. The videos were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view from here.

Memorial Day Burger Recipes

Good Grillin' Burger

I always like to see what ingredients people mix in the raw beef before making and cooking the hamburger patty. It's where you'll find a lot of chef's so-called "secret sauce". Attention bacon lovers, it's not just for a topping as you'll see here.

Crack Burger

I see "crack burger" recipes all over social media. So, I finally stopped scrolling and this is the one I landed on. It looks a bit messy and juicy, the way a burger should be. It also features bacon. Not just once, but twice.

More Memorial Day Burger Recipes

Stuffed Burger

This is a new one for me and I'm not sure how I feel about it. But once he cuts this one open, it looks pretty good. What I DO like about this is the endless options when it comes to ingredients to stuff in that pocket. Get creative and have some fun here. Also, if you don't have a grill, just pre-heat an oven.

Sheet Pan Burger

Another one I'm not sure how I feel about. But once again, no grill? No problem. It also looks like a quick and easy hack for anytime of the year or week. In addition, you can cut the portion size you want. If you are watching your carbs, this makes it easy to put into a tortilla or lettuce wrap.

Onion Smash Burger