Cape Coral Tells Residents To Switch Water Systems as Underground Supply Hits Dangerous Low

Local officials want homes near Diplomat Parkway East and Northeast 13th Avenue in Cape Coral to switch to city water. The Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer's dropping levels sparked this change. Residents must act within 180 days.

Letters went out to affected homes with strict rules for the switch. The process needs permits, checks by city staff, and work by licensed plumbers to connect houses to the main water lines.

The Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer's low levels forced a ban on lawn watering. A harsh drought grips Florida's Gulf Coast, making the situation worse. Short bursts of rain haven't helped much.

Workers will add special outdoor taps during setup. These "kit-a-connection" units link homes to city pipes, making sure water flows correctly.