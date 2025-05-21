Whether you have a three day or two day weekend coming up, here are 10 ways to recognize Memorial Day weekend in SWFL.

Memorial Day is more than BBQ's and pool parties. Let's begin the list of events with activities geared toward the reason for the long weekend, remembering those who gave their lives serving our country.

Memorial Day Weekend Ceremonies

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens

The Fort Myers funeral home and cemetery hosts a big ceremony and special services this time every year. Monday, 9:30am. More info here.

Coral Ridge Remembrance Ceremony

40th annual commemoration includes a ceremonial fly-over, motorcyle ride-in and more. Coral Ridge Fneral Home and Cemetary is in Cape Coral. Monday, 10am. More info here.

Collier County Veterans Council

In Collier County, Memorial Day events are at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Garden. They include music, speakers, BBQ and more. Monday, 10am. More info here.

Memorial Day Ceremonies Bonita Springs

These ceremonies take place at Riverside Park in downtown Bonita Springs. Events include a 21-gun salute, laying of the wreaths and guest speakers. Monday, 9am. More info here.

Additional Memorial Day Weekend Events

Patriotic Pops

Naples Philharmonic plans a star spangled salute to the troops with patriotic music, Naples Philharmonic Youth Chorus and Broadway star Ben Davis. Shows are Thursday and Friday 7:30. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Red, White and Blue Pub Crawl

Dress in your best patriotic attire and enjoy this downtown Fort Myers pub crawl. There are seven food and beverage stops along the way. Saturday 4-9pm. $15. More info here.

Sunshine Ace Hardware Stars And Stripes BBQ

This annual event takes place at all Southwest Florida Sunshine Ace Hardware locations. Stop by to sample food from grill masters cooking up new and favorite recipes. Food and fun vary from location to location. Saturday 11am to 2pm. More info here.

All American Country BBQ

Enjoy music, BBQ and the Quilt of Valor Honor Ceremony at this Memorial Day event at the German American Social Club. Saturday noon to 8pm. $5. More info here.

South Seas Grand Reopening

It's been almost three years since South Seas on Captiva was devastated by Hurricane Ian and the Grand Reopening Celebration is happening this weekend. Events begin Thursday when you can check out the new dining , renovated pools, water sports, golf, shopping, beach and more. Also, the 2nd annual South Seas Tarpon Tournament gets under way along with a “Feed the Fish” golf ball drive, a kids’ activities and fishing tournament, live music, seafood boil, glow golf and more. Times vary. More info here.

Doc Ford's

National Yucatan Shrimp Day Race

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille on Sanibel celebrates National Yucatán Shrimp Day Saturday with a 7K race in honor of the seven key ingredients in its signature dish. The run starts and finishes at the restaurant on Sanibel Island where there will be live music, food, drinks and more. More info here.