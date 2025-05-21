These Restaurants and Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day

Stores across the country will operate on different schedules this Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. While most stores remain open, banks and government offices will close for the federal holiday.

Two big chains - Costco and Raising Cane's - will stay closed. Others, like ALDI, Sam's Club, PetSmart, and REI, will have shorter hours depending on where they're located.

During the long weekend of May 24-26, gas stations and convenience stores will keep normal hours. Fast-food restaurants will be serving, though times might vary by location.

Package delivery comes to a halt - UPS, FedEx, and Amazon won't be delivering. The U.S. Postal Service takes the day off, so no mail will come that day.

You might find limited or no service at drugstores, auto shops, and photo centers. Best to call ahead before heading out.

Restaurants in city centers and malls might not open. Many local restaurants could close early or take the day off.

This tradition began after the Civil War as "Decoration Day," when people put flowers on fallen soldiers' graves. The first official ceremony happened at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868.

In 1971, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday. What started as a way to honor Civil War dead grew into a day remembering all service members who died in U.S. conflicts after World War I.

Federal law created a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time in 2000.

Towns and cities across America will fly flags, hold parades, and come together for the National Memorial Day Concert to honor those who died serving our country.

The next big holiday affecting store hours comes with Independence Day on July 4.

Stores Open on Memorial Day

Best Buy

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

Home Goods

Homesense

Kroger’s family of stores

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Restaurants Open on Memorial Day

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin

IHOP

Jersey Mike’s

Noodles

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Waffle House

Wendy’s