One of the best things about traveling to new cities, states and countries is trying local cuisine. I'm still swooning over some of the Vietnamese food and wine finds from my travels last week.

One of the first questions asked concerning my recent trip has been about the food in Vietnam. I figured Wine Wednesday was the perfect time to share.

To get things going, check out this video for a nice food and wine compilation.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about food in Vietnam is street food. It is a way of life and it is so good, however, it is not for the faint of heart.

Gina Birch

Many people find the scene above off-putting. Meat, chicken and fish sitting out, unrefrigerated on a sidewalk to be cooked up and served up. I watched a few of the same people day after day and their attention to cleanliness was noted. In fact, this fish was so fresh it's gills were still heaving.

But the food here transcends the streets. There are all kinds of traditional restaurants expertly preparing local, regional and international fare. In addition, the number of Michelin award winning restaurants in the country was impressive. I ate at as many as I could and was rarely disappointed.

Traditional Vietnamese Food And Wine

Spring and summer rolls like those below are a Vietnamese staple. I expected them. But each one was a little different. We tried them all over the country looking for the best. It was tough, but someone had to do it.

Gina Birch

The French had a major influence on the cuisine in Vietnam. We had some outstanding French food as well as dishes that fused the two. Check out the classic French Onion Soup below, with sprigs of herbs to freshen it up. It was amazing.

Gina Birch

More Vietnamese Food And Wine

When if comes to wine, French selections were prevalent. Some names I recognized, others I happily discovered. Dang DaLat is a Vietnamese wine made from table grapes. I had low/no expectations for it.

Gina Birch

It was actually much better than I thought. A little on the sweet side, it had a bit of potpourri on the nose and the palate too. Perhaps best with spicy food or for dessert. I did not order it again but was looking forward to at least trying it.

Another one of my favorite finds was the famous egg coffee. Coffee and tea are big deals in Vietnam and they were some of the best I've ever had.