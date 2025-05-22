If you are looking forward to a getaway or vacation this season or anytime this year, I have an idea. Book that bucket list travel!

I never really made a so-called "bucket list" for life. However, there are a few things I have always wanted to see and do. So, I guess that counts. This week, by request, I've been sharing stories about my recent vacation to Vietnam.

I always thought it would be cool to visit because of the things you'll find listed below. I hoped I would get there someday but knew it would be quite an effort to travel so far. Not to mention the language.

An opportunity presented itself out of the blue and I jumped on it. There were so many cool things about this trip, things I always wanted to do. But here are the top three that were on my unofficial bucket list. I'm sharing them not to brag, but to inspire you to experience yours.

Click here to see some cool video of all three and scroll down for more details.

Bucket List Travel Golden Bridge

Gina Birch

The Golden Bridge or Cau Van in the Ba Na Hills near Da Nang. I've always seen photos of this stunning bridge suspended by two rock hands high in the mountains. It's something I've wanted to walk across in person, and it almost brought tears to my eyes when I finally did it.

Photo: Gina Birch

It is Vietnam's most iconic landmark, and it is a bit of an effort to reach. A drive, several LONG cable cars, and a little walking. There is also an odd Disney World kind of experience with French castles, German beer gardens, and a Four Seasons Hotel offering the biggest brunch I've ever experienced.

Bucket List Travel Train Street, Hanoi

Photo: Gina Birch

Train Street in Hanoi is something I've seen over and over again on social media. People travel here to get a seat at a cafe that is literally inches from a working train track. Some chairs are pushed back, people stand against the wall, and if you have space, you stay seated with your beer and bowl of pho as the train leaves Hanoi Station and passes this narrow corridor.

Photo: Gina Birch

The anticipation is great. The experience is exhilarating and it's a must do activity if you are in Hanoi. We had a blast. Click here for a cool video of the train whizzing by.

Bucket List Travel Halong Bay

Photo: Gina Birch

Halong Bay was a dream come true. I'm an air sign but a water baby and have always wanted to sail between these Jurassic looking configurations in the water. The day was a bit cloudy, but it was still awe-inspiring. We took a catamaran that served a four-course lunch and gave a cooking class so now I can roll a mean spring roll.

Photo: Gina Birch

The best part was canoeing and/or taking a small boat through the caves and around the limestone formations. Actually, the best part was swimming in the water, surrounded by this gorgeous landscape. I was the last one in the boat.