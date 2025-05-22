Lee County Cat Put Down Just Two Hours After Arriving at Shelter Leads to Policy Review

A decision at Lee County Domestic Animal Services sparked public anger when staff put down a family's cat mere hours after intake on May 15. The incident pushed officials to examine their shelter rules as community members demanded action.

"They told me he was euthanized the day that he got brought in," said Angela Tardiff, the cat's owner, to WINK News.

Kevin, the cat, slipped out unnoticed from his home. A neighbor found him and dropped him at the county facility. Staff cited their instant-action rule for strays without chips as the basis for their swift choice. In contrast, pets with ID or chips stay safe for five days while staff try to find their families.

"Very unfortunate. I think every pet owner sympathizes. We never want this to happen to our own pets. We certainly don't want it to happen to someone else's. So absolutely, the county is very regretful that it happened, and again, we're committing to doing better," said Marc Mora, a representative from the county.

Workers noticed tangled fur and eye issues on Kevin. His owner later said these marks came from old wounds he got as a tiny kitten.