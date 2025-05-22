ContestsEvents
Ritz-Carlton Naples Celebrates 40th Anniversary With $19.85 Room Rates

Starting June 2025, guests can snag a night at the Naples Ritz-Carlton for just $19.85. This deal marks four decades since the hotel first opened its doors. The special rate…

Rebecca Allen
A general view of the 18th green and the Ritz-Carlton hotel
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Starting June 2025, guests can snag a night at the Naples Ritz-Carlton for just $19.85. This deal marks four decades since the hotel first opened its doors. The special rate applies to the third night after booking two nights in select rooms with water views.

"For four decades, we have had the privilege of welcoming generations of families and celebrating milestones," said Andrew Roberts, hotel manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, to Yahoo Finance.

Staff will collect guest photos and stories in an online vault, while local artists turn select memories into works for display. United Arts Collier members will craft these guest stories into visual pieces.

Food takes center stage in the celebrations. The Grill will host a month-long tribute to Artisans, bringing back 1980s classics that made the spot famous. Summer dining gets a boost, too — from June through August, guests can sample three courses for $39 at the Naples Dining Passport.

As autumn rolls in, a film crew will capture guest stories. The wellness center will offer new programs.

The grand finale brings the community together at Naples Longest Table, a beach feast supporting local groups like the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and St. Matthew's House.

The 474-room hotel has received awards, including the AAA Five-Diamond award and Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler rankings.

Check Naples40.com for booking details. Watch for a new site in June showing what's happening at both Naples spots.

Rebecca AllenWriter
