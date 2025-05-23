ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Arts Festival Makes Comeback Despite State Funding Cuts

Starting May 29, performers will take over the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers during the three-day Fringe Festival. This news comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis cut $32 million meant for arts…

Rebecca Allen
cinema audience
Getty Royalty Free

Starting May 29, performers will take over the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers during the three-day Fringe Festival. This news comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis cut $32 million meant for arts programs last year, citing fringe festivals in his decision.

"It's a celebration of creativity, experimental theater, freedom, and community. Think of it as almost like a film festival, except for theater," said Neil Volz, Executive Director of Alliance for the Arts, to WINK News.

Volz compared the funding cuts to "shutting down Jet Blue and Hammond stadiums because you don't like what one of the players said in the clubhouse. That's the epitome of throwing the baby out with the bathwater."

The Flamingle meet-and-greet starts things off at the Artists Alliance Gallery. At 6:30 p.m., quick-fire previews let each act try to convince audience members to attend their show.

Michael Hebler, Events Director at Alliance for the Arts, shared preview night details: "They might act out a scene, spill some juicy behind-the-scenes stories or dazzle you with something totally unexpected — like a Shakespearean reading of Yelp reviews."

Back in 1947, artists in Edinburgh, Scotland, started the first fringe festival. They wanted an option outside the main Edinburgh International Festival, giving fresh talent a chance to shine.

Tickets are $15 for nonmembers and  $12 for members. A $120 Festival Pass gives access to every show.

Alliance for the ArtsBroadway Palm Dinner TheaterFort MyersFringe Festival
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
$10,000 Grant Helps Kids With Disabilities Get Around Easier in Southwest Florida
Local News$10,000 Grant Helps Kids With Disabilities Get Around Easier in Southwest FloridaRebecca Allen
Punta Gorda Plans $1.5M Tiki Hut Event Center on Waterfront Property
Local NewsPunta Gorda Plans $1.5M Tiki Hut Event Center on Waterfront PropertyRebecca Allen
Child, girl or feeding cats in pet adoption center, animal shelter or volunteer community charity for felines. Homeless kittens, pets or eating food with kid, youth or people in foster support search
Local NewsLee County Cat Put Down Just Two Hours After Arriving at Shelter Leads to Policy ReviewRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect