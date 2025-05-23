Fort Myers Arts Festival Makes Comeback Despite State Funding Cuts

Starting May 29, performers will take over the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers during the three-day Fringe Festival. This news comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis cut $32 million meant for arts programs last year, citing fringe festivals in his decision.

"It's a celebration of creativity, experimental theater, freedom, and community. Think of it as almost like a film festival, except for theater," said Neil Volz, Executive Director of Alliance for the Arts, to WINK News.

Volz compared the funding cuts to "shutting down Jet Blue and Hammond stadiums because you don't like what one of the players said in the clubhouse. That's the epitome of throwing the baby out with the bathwater."

The Flamingle meet-and-greet starts things off at the Artists Alliance Gallery. At 6:30 p.m., quick-fire previews let each act try to convince audience members to attend their show.

Michael Hebler, Events Director at Alliance for the Arts, shared preview night details: "They might act out a scene, spill some juicy behind-the-scenes stories or dazzle you with something totally unexpected — like a Shakespearean reading of Yelp reviews."

Back in 1947, artists in Edinburgh, Scotland, started the first fringe festival. They wanted an option outside the main Edinburgh International Festival, giving fresh talent a chance to shine.