Steve Perry Open to Performing Journey Songs, But Not Reuniting with Band

Steve Perry recently released a new recording of the Journey power ballad "Faithfully," which featured country music icon Willie Nelson. For fans thinking this could eventually lead to the singer rejoining Journey, Perry has some bad news.



Perry recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times when he was asked what his relationship with Journey is like today. He said he and the band are "all good," and they "were great together." Perry details, " I think the material and our accomplishments stand the test of time, which proves that we were good together. I’m really proud of what we accomplished together, because we were kind of like soldiers in the trenches trying to do something together. We knew we could do what we believed in."



However, he stressed his desire to "chase after these new ideas" and "to come up with the definitive version of something you've never heard before." In other words, Perry doesn't seem very interested in returning to his past role as Journey's lead singer.



Fortunately, he's at least open to revisiting some of those Journey hits every so often, like he's done with "Faithfully." Perry said he first met Nelson in the '80s. When Journey would play in Texas, Nelson would often come to see the band perform.



"When we were doing the song 'Faithfully,' I swear to you, back then, I always wanted to hear his voice on it," said Perry. "This is the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, so it was the perfect time to just for us to be together, and it’s a bucket list thing to sing with Willie Nelson."



"Faithfully" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here. All proceeds from the recording will benefit Farm Aid.

