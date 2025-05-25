This Day in Rock History: May 25

May 25 has been a big day in rock 'n' roll, with songs topping the charts, well-known artists coming into and passing out of this world, and cultural events shaking things up in the industry. Get ready to learn everything you want to know and more about the part May 25 has played in shaping rock in all its forms.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Consider how these hit songs and milestones of May 25 have influenced the rock 'n' roll of today:

Reaching a high point in their career, Simon & Garfunkel climbed to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with Bookends. This album pushed their soundtrack to "The Graduate" out of the top position, and it stayed at No. 1 for seven weeks. 1985: "Everything She Wants" by Wham! was in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This gave the group three consecutive No. 1 singles on the chart, making them the first group to achieve this since the Bee Gees.

Cultural Milestones

A few of the most significant cultural happenings from May 25 of years gone by that truly affected rock music include:

Star Wars, which would later be known as Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, was released in theaters. The groundbreaking film's soundtrack has inspired many rock bands to create unique riffs, and countless bands have referenced it in songs and lyrics. 1997: Elvis Presley, or "The King of Rock 'n' Roll," was reported to be the best-selling posthumous artist of all time. With record sales of over 1 billion, he's also the best-selling solo artist of all time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable rock and roll recordings and performances from May 25 have made a mark on the music scene:

Keith Moon performed his final concert with The Who at Shepperton Studios in England before his death three months later. The performance was filmed for the rockumentary The Kids Are Alright. 2004: Avril Lavigne released her second studio album, Under My Skin, which debuted at No. 1 in several countries, including the U.S. It sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock 'n' roll wouldn't be what it is today without these changes and challenges from May 25 of years past:

During a concert at the Capitol Theatre in Cardiff, Wales, Dave Davies of the Kinks was involved in an altercation with the band's drummer, Mick Avory, and was knocked unconscious when he fell into the drum kit. 1996: While on tour with his band Sublime, lead singer Bradley Nowell died of a drug overdose. He was found in his hotel room in San Francisco, California, by bandmate Bud Gaugh.