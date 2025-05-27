Social media sites are full of all kinds of challenges, dance trends, and more. Some of which are becoming cultural phenomena. Here are 5 must try social media food trends that are making the rounds.

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Audio might help with some instructions. Others have it in the captions. Try them, share the recipes, have some fun in the kitchen this week.

Social Media Food Trends

Quesadilla Hack

This is kind of brilliant. It's more like a quesadilla sandwich. First, pick four ingredients for all four quadrants of the tortilla. Then, watch how she cuts the tortilla in order to fold it, and finally press it. Sounds good in theory. Now let's try it.

Shaving Fruit

This has been all over social media. I couldn't quite get behind it at first. But then again, this process can make some fun treats. It might even get your kids to eat an extra fruit serving. You can freeze and shave all kinds of goodies. Enjoy experimenting with this one.

Hot Cheetos Hack

This is the social media food trend that sent me down this rabbit hole...Hot Cheetos. I found sooo many recipes using ground up Cheetos for breading and coating. Some people dipped items directly into the bags after smashing up the contents. Once you start dipping and baking or frying, you might not be able to stop.

More Social Media Food Trends

Banana Peel Bacon

Part of me really wants to try this. The other part is slightly disgusted, but that has not stopped me from trying things before. This is appealing to some of my vegetarian friends. But don't think it's going to have anything close to that salty, smoky, fatty deliciousness of bacon.

Charcuterie Chips