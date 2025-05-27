Listen to Win: Adventure Island’s AquaGlow: A Neon Night Swim Party

Adventure Island in Tampa is launching AquaGlow , a new nighttime neon swim party starting June 13 on select evenings from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This separately ticketed event transforms the park after dark with immersive lighting, vibrant colors, high-energy music, foam parties, glowing tubes, and a light show over the wave pool. Part of a $40 million investment in Tampa’s parks, AquaGlow also features attractions like Castaway Falls, Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer, and Wahoo Remix. Pass Members receive perks like free parking, VIP access, and event discounts. Adventure Island is located across from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.