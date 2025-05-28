South Seas Island Resort Finishes $50M Hurricane Recovery Makeover

After storms battered Captiva Island, South Seas Resort reopened its doors on May 22, 2025. The $50 million renovations fixed damage from Ian and later storms Milton and Helene.

The Memorial Day weekend bash showed off new updates across the grounds — from dining spots to sparkling pools, water activities, and beach amenities. The Clutch Golf Course got a makeover, and Bayview Pier stands ready for fishing. This December brings Captiva Landing, a $24 million water attraction.

"Post Ian, the storm is devastating," said Shawn Farrell to WINK News. "The recovery was long. It was emotional as a roller coaster."

There are 260 villas on the property, with 40 more in the works. There are plans for an expansion of a 435-room hotel and 193 new homes.