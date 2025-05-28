ContestsEvents
South Seas Island Resort Finishes $50M Hurricane Recovery Makeover

After storms battered Captiva Island, South Seas Resort reopened its doors on May 22, 2025. The $50 million renovations fixed damage from Ian and later storms Milton and Helene. The Memorial Day weekend bash…

Rebecca Allen
After storms battered Captiva Island, South Seas Resort reopened its doors on May 22, 2025. The $50 million renovations fixed damage from Ian and later storms Milton and Helene.

The Memorial Day weekend bash showed off new updates across the grounds — from dining spots to sparkling pools, water activities, and beach amenities. The Clutch Golf Course got a makeover, and Bayview Pier stands ready for fishing. This December brings Captiva Landing, a $24 million water attraction. 

"Post Ian, the storm is devastating," said Shawn Farrell to WINK News. "The recovery was long. It was emotional as a roller coaster."

There are 260 villas on the property, with 40 more in the works. There are plans for an expansion of a 435-room hotel and 193 new homes. 

Three companies share the helm — Timbers Company steers with help from Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group. For over 75 years, visitors have made memories on these shores.

