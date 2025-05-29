ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

$42M Heights CareerTech Institute Breaks Ground, Opening Doors for Harlem Heights Youth

Construction kicked off at Gladiolus Drive and Pine Ridge Road, where a $42 million technical school will rise in Lee County’s Harlem Heights area. With $27.5 million in funding secured,…

Rebecca Allen
Courtesy Heights CareerTech Institute

Construction kicked off at Gladiolus Drive and Pine Ridge Road, where a $42 million technical school will rise in Lee County's Harlem Heights area.

With $27.5 million in funding secured, the Heights Foundation will build a center to train 500 students in skilled trades. Workers have stripped the site bare and are hauling in 150,000 yards of dirt to raise the ground.

"The industry-credentialed courses will provide pathways to high-paying, sustainable careers, directly supporting the economic growth and vitality in the region," states the Heights Foundation per the Business Observer.

This school aims to lift up a community hit hard by financial struggles. In Harlem Heights, poverty strikes twice as often as the rest of the county. Most families earn just 60% of what others make nearby.

The building will stretch two stories high, with construction set to wrap up next year.

Educationlee county
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Lee County Starts Night Flights To Fight Mosquito Surge as Rain Season Kicks Off
Local NewsLee County Starts Night Flights To Fight Mosquito Surge as Rain Season Kicks OffRebecca Allen
Naples Woman’s Club Awards Record $362,000 in Student Scholarships
Local NewsNaples Woman’s Club Awards Record $362,000 in Student ScholarshipsRebecca Allen
Inside of a theater with graduated seating and balcony. No people
Human InterestFort Myers Theater Receives International AcclaimGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect