As we welcome in a new month, here are 5 things to keep you busy in SWFL this weekend. Enjoy the latest edition of Weekend Vibes, May 30th through June 1st.

The end of May is also the end for many seasonal events such as farmers markets. In addition, it is time to get ready for summer. You'll find events that support all of that and more here.

Power Up For Summer

An event focused on getting families ready for summer, dress up as your favorite Superhero to win prizes. Captain America and Wonder Woman will be on hand along with real-life superheroes, firefighters and sheriff's deputies. Saturday 11am to 1pm. Gulf Coast Town Center. Free. More info here.

Fringe Fort Myers

Uncensored, bold, original, some of the words used to describe this unique performance art fest. Kicking off Thursday there are 9 performances on 2 different stages, ranging from one-person shows, to musicals, magic, comedy and more. Check the website for prices, times and venues. Proceeds go directly to the artists. Shows run through Sunday. More info here.

More To Keep You Busy In SWFL This Weekend

PokéKon, Pokémon Festival

This event has something for every Pokémon fan. There are vendors, voice actors, panel discussions, artists and more. Sunday 10am to 5pm. DoubleTree by Hilton in Bell Tower Shops, Fort Myers. $20, ages 10 and under free. More info here.

Legally Blond Opens

The beloved Hollywood movie comes to life on stage in a musical version at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. The comedy opens Friday and runs through June 28th. Tickets and times vary. More info here.

Bonita Farmers Market Wrap

This weekend is the last to enjoy the seasonal Bonita Springs Farmers Market. Get all kinds of fresh produce, local goods and food. Stock the freezer with your favorites as this market is closing until October. Vendors take over the parking lot of the Promenade at Bonita Bay. Saturday, 8am to noon. Free. More info here.