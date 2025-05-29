ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Theater Receives International Acclaim

Congratulations to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. The Fort Myers theater receives international acclaim from Billboard. According to the recently released Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2025 Rankings, Barbara…

Gina Birch
Inside of a theater with graduated seating and balcony. No people
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

Congratulations to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. The Fort Myers theater receives international acclaim from Billboard.

According to the recently released Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2025 Rankings, Barbara B Mann Hall ranks number two in the world for venues with capacities of 2,500 or less. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas ranked #1. Elsewhere in Florida, Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall came in at #8.

I frequent shows at BB Mann and was happy to see them recognized for the great work they do. However, I was not very familiar Billboard Boxscores. They use a comprehensive system to track the financial performance of live events. That means people are attending the shows and events that the management is booking.

Events such as the recently completed Broadway Series. Every year the series brings some of the most popular shows to the hall for the winter and spring. The new season line-up has already been released, and it does not disappoint.

The summer season is full of concerts, comedians and more.

Fort Myers Theater Receives International Acclaim

“Thank you for another fantastic season, Southwest Florida!” said Scott Saxon, General
Manager. “Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW is very grateful and proud of our
ranking on the Billboard Boxscore list.”

Barbara B Mann is centrally located in Fort Myers. It's on the corner of College and Summerlin, on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Click here for the full report along with other entertainment rankings.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallFort MyersTheatre
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Florida’s Most Iconic Brand Goes Way Back
Human InterestFlorida’s Most Iconic Brand Goes Way BackAnne Erickson
Rihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Mango Method
Human InterestRihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Mango MethodKayla Morgan
$42M Heights CareerTech Institute Breaks Ground, Opening Doors for Harlem Heights Youth
Local News$42M Heights CareerTech Institute Breaks Ground, Opening Doors for Harlem Heights YouthRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect