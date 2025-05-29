Congratulations to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. The Fort Myers theater receives international acclaim from Billboard.

According to the recently released Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2025 Rankings, Barbara B Mann Hall ranks number two in the world for venues with capacities of 2,500 or less. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas ranked #1. Elsewhere in Florida, Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall came in at #8.

I frequent shows at BB Mann and was happy to see them recognized for the great work they do. However, I was not very familiar Billboard Boxscores. They use a comprehensive system to track the financial performance of live events. That means people are attending the shows and events that the management is booking.

Events such as the recently completed Broadway Series. Every year the series brings some of the most popular shows to the hall for the winter and spring. The new season line-up has already been released, and it does not disappoint.

The summer season is full of concerts, comedians and more.

Fort Myers Theater Receives International Acclaim

“Thank you for another fantastic season, Southwest Florida!” said Scott Saxon, General

Manager. “Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW is very grateful and proud of our

ranking on the Billboard Boxscore list.”

Barbara B Mann is centrally located in Fort Myers. It's on the corner of College and Summerlin, on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.