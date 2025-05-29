Four Southwest Florida Coaches Named Finalists for Jeff Sommer Memorial Award

The News-Press selected four coaches as contenders for the 2025 Jeff Sommer Memorial Coach of the Year Award. The winner's name will be revealed on May 29 at the Southwest Florida Sports Awards Show.

The award keeps alive the memory of Jeff Sommer, who led Estero High School as coach and athletic director until 2015. Schools pick coaches who match his core values: discipline, desire, and dedication.

Fort Myers' Brad Crone, Barron Collier's John Damasco, Canterbury's Frank Turco, and First Baptist's Marci Walker stood out for their work during the 2024-25 season. Each brought unique strengths to their programs.

"Coach Crone's influence extends beyond baseball. He is a mentor who challenges his players to be their best in every aspect of life," said Steve Cato to News-Press.

At the helm of his soccer squad, Damasco posted a stellar 20-2 season that ended with the Class 4A state crown.

This season marked win number 500 for Turco, who guided Canterbury to claim the Class 1A state title.

"In the spirit of Coach Jeff Sommer, who embodied the highest ideals of coaching and mentorship, Frank Turco is a reflection of what it means to lead with purpose," said Tariq Humes to News-Press.

Walker's squad shattered school records with 23 wins against five losses. In her 12 years of coaching, she's led teams to the state semifinals four times.