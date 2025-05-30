Federal Court Stops Naples From Limiting Pride Festival Drag Show

A federal judge struck down Naples' bid to curb a drag performance at Pridefest 2025. The ruling dismissed the city's push for indoor-only shows and age limits, giving Naples Pride the green light for an open-air performance.

Court papers showed the police force could manage security for outdoor shows. The judge found zero proof that Naples would face problems without strict limits.

The court weighed four key factors before blocking their request. Cutting off First Amendment freedoms can cause harm. Officials tried claiming the challenge came too late, but the judge swiftly dismissed this point.