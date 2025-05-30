ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Federal Court Stops Naples From Limiting Pride Festival Drag Show

A federal judge struck down Naples’ bid to curb a drag performance at Pridefest 2025. The ruling dismissed the city’s push for indoor-only shows and age limits, giving Naples Pride the green light…

Rebecca Allen
Celebrate in pride month festival. Pride movement transgender asian lesbian LGBT holding rainbow flag for freedom. Gatherings of friends in parade communities celebrating LGBTQ+ causes.
Getty Royalty Free

A federal judge struck down Naples' bid to curb a drag performance at Pridefest 2025. The ruling dismissed the city's push for indoor-only shows and age limits, giving Naples Pride the green light for an open-air performance.

Court papers showed the police force could manage security for outdoor shows. The judge found zero proof that Naples would face problems without strict limits.

The court weighed four key factors before blocking their request. Cutting off First Amendment freedoms can cause harm. Officials tried claiming the challenge came too late, but the judge swiftly dismissed this point.

Set for June 7 at Cambier Park, Pridefest 2025 will welcome guests of all ages in the open air. The park sits in the heart of downtown Naples.

NaplesPride
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Four Big Road Projects Transform Southwest Florida Traffic Through 2028
Local NewsFour Big Road Projects Transform Southwest Florida Traffic Through 2028Rebecca Allen
Phone Scammers Going After Lee County Residents With Fake Jury Duty Threats
Local NewsPhone Scammers Going After Lee County Residents With Fake Jury Duty ThreatsRebecca Allen
two cups of coffee in clear coffee mugs. One is dark, one is lighter with the addition of milk, Number Of Minutes You Work For That Cup Of Coffee
Local NewsNumber Of Minutes You Work For That Cup Of CoffeeGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub