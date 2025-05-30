ContestsEvents
Number Of Minutes You Work For That Cup Of Coffee

I love a good cup of coffee, and I’m willing to pay for it. But I never stopped to think or translate how much of my workday it takes to…

Gina Birch
two cups of coffee in clear coffee mugs. One is dark, one is lighter with the addition of milk
Photo: Gina Birch

I love a good cup of coffee, and I'm willing to pay for it. But I never stopped to think or translate how much of my workday it takes to pay for my obsession. Do you know the number of minutes you work for that cup of coffee?

I found out in a story by the folks at Coffeeness, who conducted a nationwide study using Starbucks as their coffee standard. Even though Starbucks is corporate, their prices are not standard. They vary from state to state.

Take for instance Washington D.C. where a cup of black coffee costs more than almost anywhere else. However, people who live there have a higher average hourly wage. So, when you do the math, that Starbucks coffee in D.C. becomes one of the most affordable in the nation.

Coffeeness calculated the D.C. coffee takes 5.67 minutes of work to pay for. We're not quite as lucky in Florida. It takes us 5.93 minutes for a Starbucks basic brew. Longer for the fancy coffee drinks.

Photo: Gina Birch

Minutes You Work For That Cup Of Coffee

To come up with the results, researchers calculated the average price of a Starbucks black coffee in each state. Next, they found the average hourly earnings per state as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Finally, they did the math.

Using this formula, Hawaii (7.89 minutes) is the most expensive and Nebraska (3.88 minutes) the least when it comes to working time to pay for coffee. Time well spent if you are a coffee lover.

Coffee, coffee prices, Starbucks
Gina Birch
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
