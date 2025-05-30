Why Experts Say You Shouldn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ for Splurging on Concert Tickets

If you're reading this right now, there's a good chance you currently are or have been on the fence about purchasing concert tickets. After all, some shows can have a pretty high premium for entry. Plus, there are other everyday expenses to consider, too. But what if we told you science says you should treat yo' self and buy those concert tickets?



This leads us to a list by CNBC contributor Jessica Weiss, who named eight different things people shouldn't "feel guilty" about when dropping serious coin. Weiss cited a 2023 study from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which shows that money can, in fact, buy happiness. She also cites a 2010 Harvard study that found similar results, but it stresses that you still need to be strategic with your spending to achieve happiness.



The first splurge Weiss listed in her piece was "Live Music," about which she wrote, "There's something magical about belting out lyrics with thousands of strangers. It's not just fun, it's science ... Studies show group singing reduces cortisol levels and creates a sense of belonging that can last for days after the final encore."



Additionally, attending concerts can help you live a longer life. A study published in The BMJ in 2019 tracked nearly 7,000 adults aged 50 years and older for 14 years and found that those that engaged with the arts (attended concerts, visited museums, attended plays, etc.) lived longer lives.



The study stated, "People who engaged with receptive arts activities on a frequent basis (every few months or more) had a 31% lower risk of dying (355/1906 deaths, 0.69, 0.59 to 0.80), independent of demographic, socioeconomic, health related, behavioural, and social factors. Results were robust to a range of sensitivity analyses with no evidence of moderation by sex, socioeconomic status, or social factors. This study was observational and so causality cannot be assumed."



So, there you have it. When in doubt, buy the concert tickets. Not only will it make you happy, but you're literally extending your lifespan.