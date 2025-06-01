This Day in Rock History: June 1

It's not officially summer yet, but things in the world of rock and roll were certainly heating up on June 1 of years past. This day has seen chart-topping hits, cultural milestones, and challenges that have altered the landscape of the rock genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hit songs and band milestones from June 1 that made waves in the rock industry include:

"It's My Party" became the first No. 1 hit song for 17-year-old Lesley Gore. The song came from Gore's debut album, I'll Cry If I Want To. 1972: The Eagles released their self-titled debut album to the world, which helped launch them to fame. On the album were classic songs such as "Take It Easy" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling."

Cultural Milestones

These cultural events from June 1 were significant to rock and roll:

In Tupelo, Mississippi, the Elvis Presley Birthplace was opened to the public as a museum. At the site, visitors can see the small two-room house where Elvis was born and the Assembly of God Church building where he went with his family each Sunday. 1993: On MTV Unplugged, the 10,000 Maniacs episode aired for the first time. The group was among the first to release their MTV Unplugged performance as an album.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock 'n' roll artists gave the world these memorable recordings and performances on June 1:

Although not a major success, David Bowie released his self-titled debut album in the U.K. It blended sounds from several genres and was considered a transitional album for the musician. 1977: At the Rainbow Theatre in London, Bob Marley and the Wailers performed the first of four shows. This was the end of their European tour to promote their Exodus album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the rock and roll industry from June 1 that impacted the music scene include:

At a Manhattan housing project in New York City, Scott Weiland, former lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots, was arrested. He was found with approximately $100 worth of illegal drugs when he was searched by the police. 2008: A massive fire at Universal Studios Hollywood was responsible for the destruction of an estimated 120,000 to 175,000 irreplaceable master recordings. In the flames, master recordings from artists such as Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, and Louis Armstrong were lost forever.