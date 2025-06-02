Originally a movie, now a musical, Legally Blonde opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. Here is what you need to know before you go.

I was invited with other members of media for opening night which is always fun. Some attendees dressed like Elle, the main character. Others wore pink, her signature color. In fact, there was a lot of pink.

The theater has crafted some specialty cocktails in honor of the show. They are also pouring a new rose wine by the glass to celebrate. In case you are not a wine person, it is pink.

The show moved quickly, and the cast executed the dancing and singing with ease. The audience seemed to have a great time too, laughing, clapping, and even gasping at times.

Photo: Gina Birch

Legally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm

I took a friend's daughter. She is almost ten-years old and had not seen the movie. There were times she was confused. But we talked about it at intermission, and it all came together in the end. So did the underlying theme of the show, female empowerment.

Best of all, it sparked great conversation on the way home. Everything from the crazy things that love can make you do to how things in life come full circle, to education and more. It was a great night out for sure.