ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Legally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm Dinner Theater

Originally a movie, now a musical, Legally Blonde opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. Here is what you need to know before you go. I was invited…

Gina Birch
Three ladies and one young girl, dressed nice, standing in front of a sign reading Broadway Palm Dinner Theater and Legally Blonde
Gina Birch

Originally a movie, now a musical, Legally Blonde opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. Here is what you need to know before you go.

I was invited with other members of media for opening night which is always fun. Some attendees dressed like Elle, the main character. Others wore pink, her signature color. In fact, there was a lot of pink.

The theater has crafted some specialty cocktails in honor of the show. They are also pouring a new rose wine by the glass to celebrate. In case you are not a wine person, it is pink.

The show moved quickly, and the cast executed the dancing and singing with ease. The audience seemed to have a great time too, laughing, clapping, and even gasping at times.

Legally Blonde PlaybillPhoto: Gina Birch

Legally Blonde Opens At Broadway Palm

I took a friend's daughter. She is almost ten-years old and had not seen the movie. There were times she was confused. But we talked about it at intermission, and it all came together in the end. So did the underlying theme of the show, female empowerment.

Best of all, it sparked great conversation on the way home. Everything from the crazy things that love can make you do to how things in life come full circle, to education and more. It was a great night out for sure.

The show runs through June 28th.

Broadway Palm Dinner TheaterentertainmentFort Myersmusical
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Popeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps to Menu
Human InterestPopeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps to MenuTim Staskiewicz
Lee County Opens $38.5M Emergency Center in Fort Myers
Local NewsLee County Opens $38.5M Emergency Center in Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Police To Build New 3-Story HQ, Adding More Space and Parking
Local NewsFort Myers Police To Build New 3-Story HQ, Adding More Space and ParkingRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub