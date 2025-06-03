ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Embrace The Embryo With These 5 Delicious Egg Recipes

Today is National Egg Day. Yes, there is such a thing, and the prices finally seems to be dropping. It’s time to once again embrace the embryo and here are…

Gina Birch
Bowl of brown eggs on a counter and in a bowl for Delicious Egg Recipes
Getty Images

Today is National Egg Day. Yes, there is such a thing, and the prices finally seems to be dropping. It's time to once again embrace the embryo and here are 5 delicious egg recipes to whet your appetite for TikTok Tuesday.

There are so many ways to eat eggs than simply frying them up in a pan. I love a good quiche with lots of eggs. I find it an easy way to use up vegetables that are losing their luster. These recipes go beyond the basics I just mentioned.

Fried egg cooking in bacon grease in a pan on a stoveGetty Images

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Here Are 5 Delicious Egg Recipes

Egg Coffee

I have to start with this one because I became obsessed with egg coffee while visiting Vietnam last month. I admit, the first time I heard of putting an egg yolk in my morning coffee I was not exactly sold. However, so many people raved about it that I had to try. Adding a yolk like this makes the coffee so rich and creamy. But you have to start with good, freshly roasted coffee. I enjoyed it hot.

Loading TikTok...

Egg Drop Soup

Egg drop soup is a Chinese staple that is hearty and full of protein if you need to add some to your diet. I picked this recipe because it shows how you can doctor up the basic soup. Sure, you can stop after adding the egg and keep it classic. Or you can get creative and make it a more substantial dish. These guys are the cutest team too.

Loading TikTok...

More Delicious Egg Recipes

Egg Bites

Forget the Starbucks drive thru for those fluffy, delicious egg bits. Try making your own this week. There are lots of recipes out there to get a nice, creamy texture. However, this one caught my eye and once again it is loaded with protein for a morning or pre-workout boost.

Loading TikTok...

Fried Boiled Eggs

I've seen several versions of this one trending on social media. It sounds redundant and it kind of is. But it looks pretty good. I also saw someone coat and bread the boiled egg before frying and serve with a spicy dipping sauce. Just don't over-boil the egg since more cooking is on the way.

Loading TikTok...

Egg And Onion Tart Hack

This isn't exactly a tart but it's an easy hack. This could easily be an entire meal, especially with a side salad. Put the two together and you have a relatively quick and easy meal for lunch or dinner. Just pour a glass of crisp, cold white wine and viola.

Loading TikTok...
eggsRecipesTikTok KitchenTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Southwest Florida Counties Ban Summer Fertilizer Use To Protect Waterways
Local NewsSouthwest Florida Counties Ban Summer Fertilizer Use To Protect WaterwaysRebecca Allen
McDonald’s Sets July 2025 Return Date for Snack Wrap After Nine-Year Absence
Human InterestMcDonald’s Sets July 2025 Return Date for Snack Wrap After Nine-Year AbsenceDiana Beasley
Collier County Plans Pet Breeder Permits To Combat Animal Overpopulation
Local NewsCollier County Plans Pet Breeder Permits To Combat Animal OverpopulationRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub