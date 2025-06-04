If you have had one of those weeks and are ready for a good time, here are 5 fun SWFL weekend events that might just do the trick. From 5k races to art shows and everything in between. You'll find it here.

One word of caution. Now that we are officially in rainy season, it never hurts to check the status of these events before you head out. Especially if they are outdoors. Links are posted to websites, and you can also look at social media pages for the most up to date information on any event.

5 Fun SWFL Weekend Events

Naples Pride Fest

This annual event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday with events and parties at various venues in Naples. One of the most talked about takes center stage Saturday in Cambier Park, downtown Naples. Enjoy a variety of entertainment including drag performances from nationally acclaimed artists. 11am to 4pm. $10. More info here.

Getty Images

National Best Friends Day Arts and Crafts Festival

In honor of best friends, local artists, food trucks and entertainers are gathering in Punta Gorda Sunday. Stop by Laishley Park for some one-of-a-kind art and fun for the entire family. Sunday 9am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Fiddler On The Roof Jr.

This summer’s youth performance at Arts Bonita is "Fiddler on the Roof Jr.”, a version of the one of the longest-running Broadway shows. The show opens Friday and runs mostly weekends through Sunday, June 21st. Times and prices vary. Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium, Bonita Springs. More info here.

More Fun SWFL Weekend Events

National Trails Day at Babcock Ranch

They're celebrating National Trails Day at Babcock Ranch Saturday with a guided, two-mile walk through the town's trail network. 9-11am at the Dr. Bill Hammond Trail Head at the William & Mary Ann Smith Sports Complex, Babcock Ranch, Punta Gorda. Free. Register online. More info here.

La Ola Big Run

This race is part of Global Running Day with Fleet Feet. It's a 5k at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. Part of the proceeds benefit Child Care of Southwest Florida's youth programs. Sign up in advance. The race is Saturday morning at 8am More info here.