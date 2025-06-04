If you enjoy food and wine, check out this ongoing list of events for June wining and dining in SWFL. With less seasonal visitors in town, it's a great time of year to get a reservation and support local restaurants.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans, so check back periodically for updates. Also, if you see something that sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

In the meantime, if you can't make any of these events try creating one of your own. Here are five different wine and food pairings to inspire your personal June wining and dining in SWFL. Gather your friends, try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

DIY June Wining And Dining In SWFL

Glenora Brut Sparkling Wine

Photo: Gina Birch

A friend opened this at a recent picnic, and everyone was pleasantly surprised at how nice the sparkling wine from New York was. Glenora is the first winery on Seneca Lake and a pioneer of the Finger Lakes wine region.

Made mostly from Cayuga grapes and about 22% Chardonnay, it is crisp, a little yeasty and has a slightly sweet finish. We enjoyed it with a good picnic mix of jalapeno and BBQ chips, curry chicken salad, and fruit. $19.99

Famiglia Cotarella Ferentano Bianco Lazio

Ferentana Bianco Lazio

I love white Italian wines for summer. Made 100% from the Roscetto, a grape so rare that Ferentano is the only winery in Italy bottling it solo. It is a fun wine to unravel with some pineapple and citrus like orange and tangelo. It has layers of mineral and acid, as well as some spice on the mid palate. I enjoyed it with roasted chicken and pasta. Get two bottles. $25

Dutcher Crossing Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Gina Birch

Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma is so good for summer. The new release from Dutcher Crossing smells like summer too. In the glass it is crisp, with stone fruit and acidic citrus. The finish is long with a mineral feel. I sipped it with lemon ricotta pasta and salad. Yes please. $42

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Gina Birch

From Paso Robles, Textbook is an easy and versatile drinking cabernet that is fairly easy to find. The idea is that the wine inside is a classic, or textbook creation of what cabernet should be. Medium bodied, it has cherry, plum, and some vanilla. I had it with a steak salad. It was also delicious with the chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Bonus. $27

Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec 2022

Gina Birch

Luigi Bosca is an iconic winery in Argentina, founded by the Arizu family in 1901. They were pioneers in establishing the Luján de Cuyo DOC, Argentina’s first appellation

The color of this wine is gorgeous, with a thin violet hue along the edge. It had notes of violets on the palate too. In addition, a great combo of both blue and red berries, with some spice on the finish. I enjoyed a glass with a skirt steak the first night. The next, we finished the bottle with pizza. Both were good. $30

Professional June Wining And Dining In SWFL

Trattoria Mia

This Italian restaurant on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers is known for hosting summer wine dinners. The first is Tuesday June 24th at 7pm. More info here.

Harold's Restaurant

The beloved chef/owned restaurant of Harold Balink in Fort Myers is offering 50% off any bottle of wine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He also has a series of wine dinners, many of which have already sold out. More info here.

Tarpon Lodge

This Old Florida restaurant and lodge on Pine Island hosts many wine events and dinners every year. This month it is Grapes & Grains, Bourbon & Wine Tasting Dinner on June 23rd. More info here.

Prime 239 Steakhouse

This award-winning steakhouse in Cape Coral has both dining and wine specials this month. On Mondays, wine bottles are half off with the exception of those in the owner's private stash. More info here.

Tap 42

Tap 42 is offering half price on bottles of wine every Wednesday with the purchase of an entrée. Find Tap 42 at Mercato in Naples as well as the newest location at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club is downtown Naples and is known for Signature Tasting Dinners as well as Wine Dinners and more. This month is no exception. Wednesday June 4th is European Express: Across the Continent with Skurnik Wines & Spirits. Taste a variety of wines from both popular and obscure regions of Europe. On June 11th it is Below The Equator: An Exploration of South America. More info here.

More June Wining And Dining In SWFL

Old Vines

Old Vines Naples at Mercato is hosting Locals Appreciation Month this month. Monday through Thursday, from 4-10 p.m., locals receive 30% off their final bill. In addition, on Wednesday June 18th, there is a special Bourbon Dinner featuring Woodinville Whiskey. More info here.

Ocean Prime

If you like Champagne, this Naples 5th Avenue restaurant is offering Veuve Clicquot half-off on Sundays as part of a Sushi and Champagne special. The offer is good in the bar and lounge only. More info here.

Barbatella

Naples, half-off wine bottles costing $100 or less on Wednesday. More dining and entertainment specials check the website.

Del Mar Naples

This gorgeous downtown Naples restaurant has kicked off a summer dining series. It includes half-priced bottles of wines regularly priced at $150 or under on Wednesday. Check their website for more summer specials

Grappino

Lots of specials on pizza and pasta. On Thursdays, however, diners get 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. For more specials, check their website.

Sea Salt