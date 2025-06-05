Meet The June PETS Of The Month

Are you ready to meet the Sunny 106.3 June Pets of the Month? Yes, that is pets plural. Warning, you might fall in love.

Gulf Coast Human Society Executive Director Darcy Andrade melted hearts in the building when she walked in with Sheldon and Sabrina. They were so young when they arrived at the shelter that they were in foster care and have just been released today.

Photo: Gina Birch

Their mom was found in poor condition with not only these two, but two more puppies. She too is in foster care. Her name is Scout and only weighs 12 pounds. It is expected these dogs won't get very big as they mature.

You've got to check out this video.

About The June PETS Of The Month

Photo: Gina Birch Sheldon and Sabrina are 8 weeks old and ready for adoption.

The puppies are thought to be a mix of rat terrier and chihuahua. They are only eight weeks old but that is old enough for adoption.

Shelden is the one with the darker face. He is a little more adventurous and playful than his sister. Sabrina is a happy puppy but not as rambunctious. That is unless they are playing.

Photo: Gina Birch These puppies were the highlight of our morning.

The dogs have been spayed and neutered. In addition, there are two more puppies from the litter that are up for adoption. Their names are Sawyer and Sophia.