Fort Myers Named Top Small City for Business Owners as Local Startups Surge

A new WalletHub study puts Fort Myers in second place among small U.S. cities for starting a business. The data shows a 22% rise in new ventures since 2016.

The city stands out with its strong investor base. New owners find money for their ideas more easily here than in most places. Low-cost buildings and offices add to the appeal.

In March, Swamp Cat Brewing Company set up shop in what was once a church. While turning the space into a modern spot for guests, they kept the old trusses and other church details intact.

"We're kind of unique to Southwest Florida in that we combine elements of a brewery, a food court, an entertainment area. We have an indoor, outdoor vibe going on," said Chris Guiterrez, Swamp Cat Brewing Company owner, to Fox 4 Now.

Local support makes a big difference. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency stepped in to help Guiterrez. "They provided us with some grant funding to improve the facade in the outdoor area, so we couldn't have done it without them," he said.

Amei, who runs a downtown shop called Crooked Halos, shares good news: "Just from our numbers and from the clientele that are coming in and return. And every time someone comes in and discovers Crooked Halos, they say, this is amazing. This is my new favorite store, and I'm bringing my sister back."