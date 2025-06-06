Listen To Win: Melting Pot Gift Card

Listen to Gina Birch all this week to win a $50 Gift Card to Melting Pot

Get all the entrée fondue you crave. Forever Fondue® ENDLESS Entrée starts Father’s Day, then every Sunday-Thursday thru July 31!

It’s our 50th anniversary. And one of Melting Pot’s best, most popular recipes for a perfect night out has once again returned: Forever Fondue® Endless Entrée, starting Father’s Day, then every Sunday-Thursday thru July 31.

Enjoy bite after mouthwatering bite of ENDLESS Land & Sea, Classic, or Steak Lovers entrée fondue. Paired with your choice of fresh salad and decadent chocolate fondue, it’s a feast that’s simply too good to miss!

Material Terms:

How to enter: Listen To Win