Listen To Win: Melting Pot Gift Card

Listen to Gina Birch all this week to win a $50 Gift Card to Melting Pot Get all the entrée fondue you crave. Forever Fondue® ENDLESS Entrée starts Father’s Day,…

Diana Beasley

Listen to Gina Birch all this week to win a $50 Gift Card to Melting Pot

Get all the entrée fondue you crave. Forever Fondue® ENDLESS Entrée starts Father’s Day, then every Sunday-Thursday thru July 31!

It’s our 50th anniversary. And one of Melting Pot’s best, most popular recipes for a perfect night out has once again returned: Forever Fondue® Endless Entrée, starting Father’s Day, then every Sunday-Thursday thru July 31.

Enjoy bite after mouthwatering bite of ENDLESS Land & Sea, Classic, or Steak Lovers entrée fondue. Paired with your choice of fresh salad and decadent chocolate fondue, it’s a feast that’s simply too good to miss!

Material Terms:

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 6/9/25 - 6/13/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $50
  • Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR
Gift CardMelting Pot
Diana BeasleyEditor
