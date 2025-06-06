Listen To Win: Melting Pot Gift Card
Listen to Gina Birch all this week to win a $50 Gift Card to Melting Pot Get all the entrée fondue you crave. Forever Fondue® ENDLESS Entrée starts Father’s Day,…
Get all the entrée fondue you crave. Forever Fondue® ENDLESS Entrée starts Father’s Day, then every Sunday-Thursday thru July 31!
It’s our 50th anniversary. And one of Melting Pot’s best, most popular recipes for a perfect night out has once again returned: Forever Fondue® Endless Entrée, starting Father’s Day, then every Sunday-Thursday thru July 31.
Enjoy bite after mouthwatering bite of ENDLESS Land & Sea, Classic, or Steak Lovers entrée fondue. Paired with your choice of fresh salad and decadent chocolate fondue, it’s a feast that’s simply too good to miss!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 6/9/25 - 6/13/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $50
- Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR