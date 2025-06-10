ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Funny Dad Jokes For Father’s Day

It’s almost Father’s Day and to get you ready for the celebrations here are 5 funny Dad Jokes to share with family and friends. This category of humor has taken…

Gina Birch
two little girls piled on top of the back of a man lying on a couch, all are laughing
Getty Images

It's almost Father's Day and to get you ready for the celebrations here are 5 funny Dad Jokes to share with family and friends. This category of humor has taken on a life of its own. Especially on social media, so I thought it appropriate to share some here for TikTok Tuesday.

Dad Jokes are the kind of short one liners that might just have you rolling your eyes. They are cheesy, but funny. Many people on social media have turned the delivery of these jokes into challenges between two people. The one who laughs has to do a shot or racks up unwanted points.

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Funny Dad Jokes

Deer Blind Dad Jokes

These guys have been at the Dad Jokes for a while. Part of what makes them funny is the whispering, trying to stay quiet while hunting. You know how hard it is to suppress a laugh once it starts. Then it becomes infectious.

Loading TikTok...

Animation Alien Dad Jokes

This one is a similar in delivery to the compilation above. However, there is some animation involved to make it a little funnier. Aliens delivering dad jokes. I like the background too.

Loading TikTok...

More Funny Dad Jokes

Celebrities And Dad Jokes

These two make a funny combo. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg trade hits with Dad Jokes in this round. The idea is not to laugh during the face-off, or get the other person to crack.

Loading TikTok...

Setting The Dad Joke Bar

These guys have been at it for a long time. They tell some of the dumbest, some of the cleverer jokes and try not to break. They have dozens of videos on social media. The outtakes are funny if you can find them.

Loading TikTok...

One Hit Wonder

This guy has lots of Dad Joke videos. However, he just delivers one at a time. He also performs the jokes solo. Sometimes one silly Dad Joke is more than enough. Ha.

Loading TikTok...
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
