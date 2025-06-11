10 Ways To Toast Dad With Whisky And Wine For Father’s Day

Toast Dad with whisky and wine for Father's Day with these 10 suggestions from around the world. I always advocate spending time with dad on this day, if you can. Time is the best gift you can give someone, especially as they get older.

But to add to that, try popping the cork on one of these bottles and share it with dad. Use the artwork, the story of the bottle, the taste of the spirit to spark conversation if it doesn't typically come easy. You never know where it will lead.

Whisky And Wine For Father's Day

Don Melchor 2021

Gina Birch

Don Melchor is one of the most iconic wines from Chile. This vintage ranked #1 on Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2024. There is only one wine under the Don Melchor name and it is cabernet. This one is elegant, smooth with a range of flavors from violets and herbs to dark fruits and a hint of cocoa. $150

Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde

Chicken Cock whisky

Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde is a crazy combo of beer and whisky. The base is Kentucky Straight Rye, but it is finished in blonde ale barrels. It works. The result is a whiskey that has bit of honey, citrus and oak. This makes for a good summer spirit, solo or in a cocktail. $69.99

Montes Toscanini Gran Tannat

I always like to throw in something different. Like a tannat from Uruguay. Tannat is one of the countries most respected grapes and this one smells and tastes a little rustic with dark fruit and coffee. It has nice structure and acid to cut through any fatty meats you might be grilling with dad. $50

Keeper's Heart Irish+American Whiskey

Keeper's Heart Irish+American Rye has the sweet characteristics of Irish grains and the spice of American rye. The result is a pleasing fruity characteristic with vanilla, ginger and a long spicy finish. This was a favorite at a recent gathering I attended. $34.99

Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

This cab from Beringer is part of the Private Reserve program which showcases the best of the best of the wineries portfolio. The wine is approachable for being young but becomes even better as it opens. It has lots of dark fruit, balanced notes of baking spice and a slightly savory finish. $175

More Whisky And Wine For Father's Day

Drumshambo Single Pot Still

Drumshanbo

Drumshanbo is a triple distilled Irish whiskey with a unique mash bill. What gives this a nice round mouth feel is how the spirit is finished, in a combination of old bourbon barrels and sherry casks. It is smooth and warm but not hot or biting. $79.99

PAPALE Linea Oro Primitivo di Manduria DOP 2021

If you think PAPALE is a nod to the pope, you are kind of right. Over the centuries, three different popes have come from the region in Italy where these grapes are grown. It's a big, substantial bottle for a big wine. The wine smells of cherry and clove. It is full of dark fruits, a hint of vanilla and some coffee too. $40

The Busker Irish Whiskey

The Busker whiskey

The Busker Single Collection features several kinds of whiskey. This one is the Single Pot Still. It is a little floral and has a slightly vegetal taste. There is also some vanilla, toffee and a peppery finish that is not overwhelming. Easy drinking. $29.99

Patriarch 2021

From Frank Family Vineyards, this is not only the perfect name for a Father's Day wine but it's darn good too. A cabernet from Napa's Rutherford district it is dark, full-bodied and has just the right amount of toasted oak. It's a worthy splurge for dad at $275

Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Jeptha Creed

Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is from Kentucky. The distillery operates under a ground-to-glass philosophy sourcing local ingredients. It is rich and It has notes of citrus on the nose, and has flavors of vanilla, spice and and a long peppery finish. $59.99

**Prices May Vary