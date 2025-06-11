Lee County Schools Moving to Three-Tier Start Times for Fall 2026

Starting in August 2026, Lee County schools will switch to a new three-tier schedule. This change puts the district ahead of Florida's 2026 state rules for school start times.

The district's Safe Start plan sets high schools at 7 a.m. K-8, Skyline Elementary, and Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary will start at 7:30 a.m., all other elementary schools start at 8:40 a.m., and middle schools start at 9:45 a.m.

Work schedules clash with the new times for many families. "I'll have to adjust my work hours," said Lindsay Mahlum to WINK News. With two kids in school, Mahlum finds the morning rush challenging.

Elliana Torres points out: "Our jobs start at 7 a.m., so now we're going to have to figure out how we can get them to school at 8:40."

The shift aims to cut down bus delays and boost safety on the roads. Staff will watch closely and tackle any problems when classes start.