You might be looking for ways to get out and celebrate Dad this week. Here are 5 Father's Day Weekend activities in SWFL that are good for the entire family.

If you enjoy spending time on or near the water, this weekend you don't need a license for fresh water fishing in Florida. Take advantage of that. There is also a big beer festival, canoe races and more. Scroll down to see the latest edition of Weekend Vibes.

Father's Day Weekend Activities in SWFL

45th Annual Great Canoe Races

This long time Naples tradition is back and it looks a little different this year. Yes there will be real canoe racing and paddle board racing too. However, the event that draws the most attention is the between participants who craft their own boats out of all manner of materials and hope they can make it across the Gordon River. There will also be a beer garden, vendors and entertainment. Fun starts at 9am Saturday, Baker Park. More info here.

Grouper Fest

This inaugural festival takes place at Fort Myers Brewing Company. It's not celebrating the fish, although some might be served from local food trucks. It celebrates the brewery's award winning Grouper Beers. Sample more the 60 beers over the course of the three weekend fest. Enjoy dozens of food trucks and bands too. Fun kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Same for the following two weekends. Free. More info here.

Photo: Gina Birch Mosaic Grouper Hazy IPA is one of the most popular beers produced at Fort Myers Brewing. It's also won some prestigious awards.

More Father's Day Weekend Activities in SWFL

Luke Bryan At JetBlue

Country sensation and American Idol judge Luke Bryan initiates the field at JetBlue Park for concert use. It's the first concert inside of the stadium that is home to Red Sox Spring Training games. The show is Saturday at 6:30. Tickets start at $73. More info here.

3rd Annual SWFL SpaceCon

If you love Sci-Fi and comics this event is for you. Meet celebrities, browse vendors and attend panel discussions. Dress in costume to win prizes too. Saturday, 10am to 6pm. German American Social Club in Cape Coral. Tickets start at $12. More info here.

Big Arts Art Vibe

This is an annual celebration of art and community on Sanibel Island. Enjoy exhibits (including works from students), entertainment, food and more. 5pm to 7pm Saturday. Free. More info here.